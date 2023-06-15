Why is Aldi Taher Trending Internationally for the Song ‘Messi’?







The cancellation of Messi's visit to Indonesia disappointed many netizens, including Aldi Taher. He then created a song for Messi, which was eventually uploaded by FIFA on its Instagram account with the title "Why Mister Messi Why". The video was then narrated with the words, "Our big brother Leo Messi". "Why you don't come to Indonesia?" is a lyric from Aldi Taher's song for Lionel Messi. The video went viral and was reposted by journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter account on Thursday (15/6). Aldi Taher expressed his gratitude to Fabrizio. However, despite the song's popularity, Aldi Taher was initially upset with FIFA for not crediting him in the collaboration feature. "Why you not collab my IG when you post this?" he wrote in the comments section on Wednesday (14/6/2023). Nevertheless, Aldi Taher expressed his appreciation to FIFA World Cup's official Instagram account for uploading his song. Up until now, Aldi Taher's song for Messi is still a trending topic on Twitter. Source: Bisnis.com <a href="https://news.google.com/?hl=en-US&gl=US&ceid=US:en">Check out other news and articles on Google News</a>

Aldi Taher has become a trending topic on Twitter on Wednesday (14/6/2023) according to Harianjogja.com. His name became a topic of discussion because of the song he created for Lionel Messi, which was used by FIFA on its official Instagram account. The song was not only popular in Indonesia, but also internationally. The song was used as the background music for a video of Messi, who failed to come to Indonesia for the FIFA Match Day 2023 event.





