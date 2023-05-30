Why is Bernice Kariuki from Arsenal gaining popularity?

Who is Arsenal’s Bernice Kariuki and why is she trending?

Arsenal Football Club is one of the most popular soccer clubs in the world. The club has a massive fan following, and their players are adored by millions of fans globally. Recently, one player who has been trending on social media is Bernice Kariuki. Although she is not a player, Bernice has been making headlines for her crucial role in Arsenal Football Club.

Who is Bernice Kariuki?

Bernice Kariuki is a Kenyan-born football administrator who currently works at Arsenal Football Club. She joined the club in 2018 as a player liaison officer, and her role involves helping players and their families settle into life at the club. Bernice is responsible for providing support to players and their families in different areas, including education, housing, and medical care.

Why is Bernice Kariuki trending?

Bernice Kariuki has been trending on social media after Arsenal Football Club posted a tweet, thanking her for her contribution to the team. The tweet read, “We want to say a massive thank you to Bernice Kariuki for everything she does for our players and their families. She is an integral part of our team and we couldn’t do it without her.” The tweet quickly went viral, with many fans praising Bernice for her critical role in the club.

Bernice’s work has been crucial to the success of Arsenal Football Club as it helps players settle into the club, which is essential for their on-field performance. Her role has become even more critical in recent times, with many players and their families struggling to adapt to life in a new country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conclusion

Bernice Kariuki is an essential member of the Arsenal Football Club team, even though she is not a player. Her role as a player liaison officer is crucial to the success of the club, and she has been instrumental in helping players and their families settle into life at the club. Bernice’s trending on social media shows how much she is appreciated and valued by fans and the club, and she is a shining example of the vital role played by non-playing staff in football clubs.

Bernice Kariuki Arsenal Arsenal’s Social Media Manager Twitter Trending Topics Women in Sports Media African Women in Football