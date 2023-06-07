Why is BJP giving Rahul Gandhi attention despite his lack of popularity?

Chandrabhushan’s Opinion:

The ruling camp is unhappy with the recent statements made by Rahul Gandhi during his visits to America and Britain. Even constitutional post holders are opposing his statements. There are two reasons for this opposition. Firstly, Rahul Gandhi’s statements are not limited to opposing a particular political party but are anti-national. This could end Rahul Gandhi’s politics. Secondly, it is believed that these statements could cause huge losses to the country, for which the Congress will be blamed.

However, it is strange that the BJP is taking Rahul Gandhi’s matter so seriously when they have already launched a campaign against him. He is not in any responsible position and is only a former president of Congress. The BJP supporters justify their opposition to Rahul Gandhi’s statements by claiming that he was thrown out of Parliament due to some reasons. However, this was a court decision and not a government decision.

Most of the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi have already been discussed in the world. For example, India’s media watchdogs have been raising concerns about the Indian media’s inability to work freely. Similarly, George Soros had raised concerns about India’s financial practices before Rahul Gandhi. The ruling party’s objections to Rahul Gandhi’s statements seem inappropriate as he made the comments during the question-answer session of an event organized by the overseas branch of the Congress party.

The objections to Rahul Gandhi’s statements that minorities, dalits, and tribals are oppressed in India are baseless as these issues have been reported in newspapers worldwide before his statement. The BJP supporters’ objection to Rahul Gandhi’s statement on bulldozers is also illogical as bulldozers are generally used to demolish structures or clear land, not promote development.

Domestic politics should not be discussed abroad, but the BJP started this trend with their slogan “Abki Bar-Trump Sarkar.” The ruling party should take the initiative to stop discussing India’s domestic issues abroad. If this happens, no opposition leader will feel the need to talk about domestic issues abroad.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

Rahul Gandhi BJP Indian politics Congress party Indian elections