Why is BJP interested in expanding its members?

In politics, principles and ideology are often emphasized, but parties often take steps for electoral gains that go against these principles. They then justify these steps with new arguments based on their principles and ideas. The Telugu Desam Party’s recent move to extend a hand of friendship towards the BJP is an example of this trend.

The TDP and BJP have a complicated history. Five years ago, TDP boss N Chandrababu Naidu left the NDA over the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh. However, after being out of power for five years, Naidu seems to have changed his ideology and is now considering rejoining the NDA.

Similarly, the BJP’s recent defeats in Himachal and Karnataka have forced the party to reconsider its strategy. It is now exploring possibilities of alliances with old partners, such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and TDP.

If the TDP and BJP form an alliance, it could change the electoral history of Telangana. The BJP has rapidly expanded its footprint in the state and is seen as a contender for power. However, the party has a shortage of candidates for 119 seats. An alliance with the TDP could help the BJP overcome this challenge and uproot the power of Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP’s search for allies shows that it is determined to strengthen its political fort. The party is also looking to expand its clan to create a psychological edge against opposition mobilization. When this happens, the party will likely form arguments that justify the need for alliances based on their principles and ideas.

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

BJP’s political strategy Political power consolidation BJP’s electoral agenda India’s political landscape Political opposition and criticism