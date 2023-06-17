Why is ‘chhapri’ trending following the release of Adipurush?

The film ‘Adipurush’, featuring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh, has premiered in cinemas. The audience has expressed mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the performances of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, while others have raised concerns about the dialogues. Despite being considered a modern take on the Ramayana, some viewers have criticized the film’s extensive use of colloquial language and its deviation from the source material. Some social media users have been particularly critical of the use of the word ‘chhapri’, which refers to someone with no sense of responsibility who wastes time on social networks. The film’s dialogues have also been criticized for their departure from the original narrative.

For instance, Bajrang Bali’s dialogue, “Those who touch our sisters will turn them into Lanka,” has been well-received, while other dialogues, such as “Baap aur langa laga denge” (We’ll beat you up), have been criticized as being too colloquial. Similarly, some social media users have objected to the use of phrases such as “Is it your aunt’s garden that has come to eat air?” and “Jali na? Now it will burn more.”

Despite the film’s star-studded cast, some viewers have urged others not to watch it, claiming that it contains “total chhapri dialogues” that are not in line with expected standards. However, others have defended the use of colloquial language, arguing that it was intended to connect with the audience.

In conclusion, ‘Adipurush’ has generated mixed reactions from the audience, with some praising its modern take on the Ramayana, while others have criticized its dialogues for their departure from the source material.

Adipurush chhapri Chhapri meaning Chhapri memes Chhapri controversy Chhapri social media reactions