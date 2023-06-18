Why is Fatima Tahir a hot topic on Twitter?

Fatima Tahir, a Pakistani model and TikToker known for her provocative content, has recently made headlines for a different reason. She visited the Corp Commander House in Lahore to condemn the alleged attack that occurred on May 9, which has sparked mixed reactions from netizens. While some have praised her for taking a stand, others have criticized her for her past behavior and questioned her credibility as a moral authority. Despite the controversy, Fatima Tahir continues to be a popular figure on social media, with a large following that often engages with her content.

