Why is Fatima Tahir making waves on Twitter and who is she?

Fatima Tahir has become a hot topic on Twitter as people are curious to know why she is trending. She is a popular TikToker, model, and influencer from Pakistan. She is known for her semi-nude pictures and videos that often grab people’s attention. However, this time, she went viral for a comical reason. She was seen visiting the Corp Commander’s house in Lahore and condemning the May 9 attack. This led to a hilarious reaction from the public, making her trend on Twitter. Some users even suggested that the Pak Army needs a girl like Fatima Tahir to regain their image. While others found her condemning the incident funny and unexpected. Although she has been trolled before for her clothes, this time, she has become the subject of memes and jokes. While some believe that she did it intentionally for views, others think it was not expected. Stay tuned for more updates.

Fatima Tahir Twitter Fatima Tahir viral Fatima Tahir social media Fatima Tahir news Fatima Tahir controversy