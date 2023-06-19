Why is Fatima Tahir trending on social media after visiting Jinnah House?

After the recent political unrest and public outcry surrounding the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, many citizens have expressed solidarity with the authorities who protected revered monuments of celebrated soldiers and army officials. Lawmakers and Lollywood celebrities alike have condemned the violent acts that led to attacks on both civilian and military installations.

Almost a month after the attack on Lahore Corps Commander House (also known as Jinnah House), a student delegation from Superior University has come forward to condemn the vandalism. While the student delegation’s message was a representation of the nation’s youth regarding the current political atmosphere, it was more of a spectacle for social media users to watch a notorious social media figure become the spokesperson of the young generation on national television.

Fatima Tahir, an influencer and current M.B.B.S. student at Superior University, was invited to Jinnah House in Cantt, Lahore, where she condemned the people behind the attacks on defence installations. Speaking to local media, she emphasized that Jinnah House is a national asset and heritage and that the people and the Pakistan Army are united against external and internal threats faced by the country.

Although Fatima Tahir’s message was supportive, it was her public image that became the talk of the town and invited criticism from netizens. Tahir is a self-proclaimed social media celebrity whose provocative dressing and pictures have earned scrutiny. She is believed to be an army brat.

