“Why is ‘I Stand With Evan’ Trending and Who is Evan Gershkovich?”

An American journalist working for the Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, has been arrested in Russia and charged with espionage in Yekaterinburg. The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and expressed concern for his safety. The Kremlin claims that Gershkovich was caught spying and collecting state secrets on behalf of the US government. Gershkovich, who previously worked for Agence France-Presse and The Moscow Times, has been a reporter for WSJ’s Moscow bureau since 2017. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned Gershkovich’s arrest and called for his immediate release. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has continued to accredit some foreign journalists.

