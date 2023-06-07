Why is it considered ‘refreshing’ that Jennifer Aniston has brown hair?

Jennifer Aniston’s Gray Hair Sparks Conversation

Recently, Jennifer Aniston has been seen with gray hair, and people have a lot to say about it. The 54-year-old actress has long been admired for her hair since her days playing Rachel Green on Friends, and has inspired countless haircuts over the years. While some have criticized her new look, others have praised her for embracing her natural hair color.

On an Instagram post promoting a new product from her hair care line, Lolavie, Aniston’s gray streaks at the roots were deemed “refreshing” by some viewers. One commenter wrote, “So well done for letting the gray come through.” Another said, “If it’s gray hair then I’m honestly here for it! You still look young and adorable with gray hair!!”

However, not everyone is on board with Aniston going gray. One commenter wrote, “Grey hair doesn’t suit you yet. Save it for later.”

Despite the differing opinions, Aniston has already shared her opinion on aging. “You do you! If you want to go gray, go for it! If you want to continue coloring your hair, that’s great too,” she said in an interview with Glamour. “I think everyone should feel confident in whatever they choose to wear, including embracing a natural color or texture.”

Other celebrities, such as Andie MacDowell and Tia Mowry, have also embraced their gray hair. While going gray is becoming more accepted, it still carries a stigma, with women being shamed, ignored, or even considered “disabled or unattractive” for having gray hair. Despite this, many women are choosing to embrace their natural hair color and the aging process.

