Why is Mahesh Bhatt Being Referred to as an ‘Illegitimate Child’? What’s the Issue and Who is Alia’s Grandfather?

New Delhi. Renowned producer and director Mahesh Bhatt gave more than one blockbuster, superhit films. But, his own personal life was such that a film could be made on it. The world knows about his extra-marital affair. But, do you know his father? Who was his mother? Why did he always feel sorry for his mother? Do you know that his childhood passed through a lot of difficulties and he was often teased as an ‘illegitimate child’.

Mahesh Bhatt did two marriages in life. Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt are from one marriage and Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt are from the other marriage. You will be surprised to know that Mahesh Bhatt’s parents i.e. Alia’s grandparents had never married. Let’s tell the whole story.

Who is Alia’s grandfather?

Mahesh Bhatt’s father Nanabhai Bhatt, a resident of Porbandar Kathiawar Gujarat, was a Brahmin who used to produce fictional and mythological films. In the 1940s, Nanabhai produced more than 100 stunt and religious films and earned a lot of fame.

Mahesh-Mukesh was born without marriage

Nanabhai Bhatt was married to Hemlata Bhatt. His son is Robin Bhatt who is a writer. Nanbhai fell in love with actress Shireen Mohammad Ali and both started living together without marriage. It is said that for the sake of love, neither caste nor color is often seen. A person painted in the color of love knows only the language of love. Two children Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt were born. But even after that the name was not found. Hemlata’s family did not agree to Nanabhai-Shereen’s relationship, so they also did not marry. Because of Nanabhai and Shirin, Mahesh Bhatt has also been called ‘illegitimate child’.

Mahesh Bhatt himself has expressed his pain in Arbaaz Khan’s chat show. He told that he never got the love of his father. Due to family conflict, Nanabhai was left divided between two families. Mahesh was brought up by his mother Shereen. Mahesh also regrets that his mother did not get social acceptance and his mother died in the year 1998.

What was Mahesh Bhatt’s mother’s last wish?

In the conversation, he disclosed that the marriage did not take place and the father also never accepted it in front of the society. When the mother died, her last wish was not to perform the last rites according to Hindu tradition but to be buried. His father Nanabhai Bhatt reached here for the last rites of his mother and for the first time he applied vermilion on her forehead. Mahesh Bhatt was surprised to see this. He said, ‘I remember when she died and my father came with his wife, at that time he applied vermilion on her forehead and I said, ‘too little too late’. It broke me. She always wanted a picture of him publicly acknowledging her.

When Mahesh told his father about his mother’s last wish, his father refused to accompany him to the Shia cemetery. He said, ‘I told her that she told me that she wanted to be buried where her mother is buried in the Shia cemetery’. As soon as father heard this, his face turned white and he folded hands and said, ‘Forgive me son, my religion does not allow me to go there’. On hearing this, my heart broke once again and then he said to his father, ‘I am a son, I will have to go.’

Talks of Mahesh’s affair with many actresses have also been coming to the fore. First married to British Lauren Bright. After marriage she was named Kiran. During his marriage to Kiran, Parveen started living in a live-in relationship with Babi. However, when Parveen’s illness was detected, he returned to Kiran. Kiran and Mahesh’s relationship did not come on the way again and both got separated. After this Soni Razdan came in Mahesh’s life, both of them got married and Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt became the parents of two daughters.





