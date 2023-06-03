Why is Sanam Javed making waves on Twitter?

Who’s Sanam Javed and why’s she trending on Twitter?

Sanam Javed is a Pakistani television actress who is currently trending on Twitter. She has become a household name in Pakistan due to her remarkable acting skills and stunning looks.

Early Life and Career

Sanam Javed was born on February 14, 1991, in Karachi, Pakistan. She completed her schooling from Karachi and later attended the University of Karachi, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in commerce. After completing her studies, Sanam Javed started her career as a model. Later, she made her debut in the Pakistani drama industry with the drama serial “Zindagi Gulzar Hai” in 2012. She received critical acclaim for her performance in the drama and became a household name in Pakistan.

Popular TV Dramas

Sanam Javed has worked in several popular TV dramas in Pakistan. Some of her most popular TV dramas include “Kadoorat,” “Doraha,” “Dil-e-Muztar,” “Alvida,” “Tumhari Marium,” and “Yakeen Ka Safar.” She has won several awards for her performances in these dramas, including the Best Actress award at the Hum Awards for “Alvida” and “Dil-e-Muztar.”

Personal Life

Sanam Javed is known for keeping her personal life private. However, it is known that she got married to a childhood friend, Abdul Qassam Jafri, in a private ceremony in 2020. The couple has since been living a happy married life.

Why is Sanam Javed Trending on Twitter?

Sanam Javed is currently trending on Twitter due to her recent appearance in the popular talk show “Ghabrana Mana Hai.” In the show, she shared her personal experiences and talked about her career in the Pakistani drama industry. Fans were thrilled to see Sanam Javed talking about her life and career, and they took to Twitter to express their admiration for the actress.

Overall, Sanam Javed is a talented actress who has won the hearts of millions of fans in Pakistan. Her stunning looks and remarkable acting skills have made her one of the most popular actresses in the Pakistani drama industry. With her recent appearance on “Ghabrana Mana Hai,” fans are eagerly waiting to see what Sanam Javed has in store for them in the future.

