Why is Team India uncertain about the playing-11 for the WTC final: The Jadeja vs Ashwin debate?

Jadeja vs Ashwin in WTC final, why is Team India in confusion about playing-11?

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand is just around the corner, and Team India is in a bit of a dilemma about their playing-11. The main issue that is causing confusion is whether to include Ravindra Jadeja or Ravichandran Ashwin in the team.

The spin-twin conundrum

India’s spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin has been one of the most lethal weapons for the team over the years. However, with only one spot available for the spinner, the team management has a tough decision to make.

Jadeja, who is known for his all-round skills, has been in excellent form in recent times. He has been a consistent performer with both bat and ball and has also been a livewire on the field. On the other hand, Ashwin has been India’s premier spinner for a long time, and his experience and skills are unmatched.

The pitch factor

The playing conditions at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where the final will be played, are expected to be conducive to seam bowling. This has led to speculation that India might opt for an all-pace attack, leaving out both Jadeja and Ashwin.

However, some experts believe that the pitch might offer turn as the match progresses, and India might regret not having a quality spinner in their ranks. This is where the debate about Jadeja vs Ashwin comes into play.

The batting conundrum

Another factor that is causing confusion in the Indian camp is their batting order. With the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant in the line-up, picking the right combination is crucial.

Jadeja’s inclusion in the team adds depth to the batting order, as he is a handy batsman down the order. However, if India opts for an all-pace attack, they might need to strengthen their batting by including an extra batsman.

The final verdict

It’s a tough call for the Indian team management, but they will have to make a decision based on the conditions and the opposition’s strengths. If the pitch offers turn, Jadeja’s all-round skills will come in handy. On the other hand, if the pitch is seamer-friendly, India might opt for an all-pace attack.

Whatever the decision may be, Team India will be hoping to come out on top in what promises to be an exciting battle for the WTC title.

