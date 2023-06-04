Why is Team India using colored balls in their preparation for the WTC Final? Get the latest updates.

Why is Team India practicing with colored balls for WTC Final?

Introduction

The World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand is one of the most anticipated cricket matches of the year. Both teams are preparing for the ultimate showdown, which will be held in Southampton from June 18 to 22. Recently, a piece of news has been trending that Team India is practicing with colored balls for the WTC Final. This has raised several questions among cricket enthusiasts, such as why they are doing this and how it will affect their performance. Let’s explore the reasons behind Team India’s practice with colored balls.

Reasons for practicing with colored balls

The reason behind Team India’s practice with colored balls is to replicate the conditions they are likely to face during the WTC Final. The match will be played with the Dukes ball, which is known for its swing and seam movement. However, the Dukes ball used in England is primarily red, which makes it challenging for batsmen to pick up the seam and swing. Therefore, Team India is practicing with colored balls to simulate the conditions they will face during the match.

Impact on performance

Practicing with colored balls can have a significant impact on Team India’s performance during the WTC Final. The colored balls have a different seam and swing pattern than the red Dukes ball. By practicing with colored balls, Team India’s batsmen can train their eyes to pick up the seam and swing earlier, which will help them to adjust their shots accordingly. This will be particularly useful for Indian batsmen, who are used to playing with the SG ball, which has a different seam and swing pattern.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Team India’s practice with colored balls for the WTC Final is a smart move to prepare for the match’s challenging conditions. The Dukes ball is known for its swing and seam movement, which can be challenging for batsmen to pick up, especially if it is in red. By using colored balls, Team India’s batsmen can train their eyes to pick up the seam and swing earlier, which will give them an advantage during the match. Overall, Team India’s practice with colored balls is a strategic move that can help them to perform to the best of their abilities during the WTC Final.

