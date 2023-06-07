Why is the Black Sea Grain Deal at Risk Due to Pipeline Damage? – A Detailed Explanation

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that the Togliatti-Odesa ammonia pipeline, which transports fertilizer from Russia to Ukraine, had been destroyed by “Ukrainian saboteurs” in the Kharkiv region on Monday. The pipeline is the longest ammonia pipeline in the world, stretching 2,470 kilometers, and takes up to three months to repair. The pipeline is used to transport up to 2.5 million tonnes of ammonia annually for global export to Ukraine’s Pivdennyi port on the Black Sea from Togliatti on the Volga River in western Russia. The Black Sea Grain Initiative, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, has allowed for safe exports of ammonia, but none have been shipped. The initiative has helped Ukraine export over 31 million tonnes of corn and wheat. If the pipeline is damaged, extending the initiative to allow the safe wartime export of grains and fertilizers from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports is likely to be more difficult, as Russia has previously demanded that its ammonia exports should be facilitated. Moscow had previously said it was “ready without delay, in a matter of days” to restart the ammonia pipeline, but it now says it will take up to three months to repair it. Until the pipeline can be restarted, Moscow has said it will limit the number of vessels allowed to travel to Pivdennyi port under the Black Sea deal. The United Nations has proposed bringing ammonia gas owned by Russian fertilizer producer Uralchem ​​via pipeline to the Russia-Ukraine border, which would then be purchased by US-headquartered commodities trader Trammo. The United Nations has consistently pushed for the reopening of the ammonia pipeline.

