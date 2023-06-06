Why is the Embalming of Bodies Involved in Train Accidents a Trending Topic?

Balasore Train Accident: Embalming Used to Preserve Unidentified Dead Bodies

Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha, witnessed a train accident that claimed hundreds of lives. More than 100 deceased individuals remain unidentified. Due to the hot weather, the bodies decompose rapidly, presenting a challenge for the government to preserve them. To prevent the dead bodies from rotting, they have been kept in mortuaries in several hospitals, including Bhubaneswar AIIMS, with embalming being done to preserve them for longer than usual.

The embalming facility involves applying special chemicals to the dead body to prevent decomposition. The process is supervised by doctors and forensic experts, with the anatomy department preserving the dead bodies by applying a paste and the forensic medicine team performing postmortems. Bhubaneswar AIIMS has acquired a large number of coffins, ice, and formalin chemical for embalming, where after cleaning the dead body, experts coat it with formalin chemical before placing it in a coffin and storing it in a cold room. This ensures the dead body remains preserved for some more time.

Embalming is typically required when transporting a dead body over long distances by plane or train or outside the international border. In the Odisha train accident, where many bodies remain unidentified, the government has turned to embalming to preserve them.

After death, there are several changes that occur in the dead body. Initially, the heart stops working, followed by the cessation of breathing, sound, lungs, and brain activity. The body starts turning yellow due to the stop of blood circulation, and the pupils of the eyes become frozen. The process of cooling of the body accelerates, and the body starts stiffening. Blood begins accumulating towards the part of the body that is attached to the ground, and tissues start breaking down within 24 hours. After 24 hours, bacteria and fungus start rotting the internal organs of the body, and the dead body starts rotting within two days. Blisters appear on the body, and blood drips from the mouth and nose. Within ten days, bacteria present in the intestines start eating the tissues, causing the stomach to bloat due to the formation of gas. The color of the dead body turns green, and hair, nails, and teeth begin to separate two weeks after death. The skin starts hanging like wax, and after a month, the skin either becomes watery or dry, depending on the weather.

The Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, has announced free transport for the bodies of those killed in the Balasore train accident, with the state government wanting all the dead bodies to be identified so that their families can perform the last rites.

