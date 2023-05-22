Why is the Monsoon Delayed and What are the Consequences? A Weather Update

Weather Update: Why there is delay in arrival of monsoon, what is the loss due to this?

Introduction

The arrival of monsoon is always eagerly awaited by farmers, as it brings much-needed relief from the scorching heat and also helps in agriculture. However, this year, the monsoon is delayed, and it has caused a lot of concern among farmers and the general public. In this article, we will discuss the reasons for the delay in the arrival of monsoon and the losses that are being incurred due to this delay.

Reasons for Delay in Monsoon

There are several reasons for the delay in the arrival of monsoon. One of the primary reasons is the weakening of the monsoon winds. This is due to the absence of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, which are the main sources of moisture for the monsoon winds.

Another reason for the delay in the monsoon is the El Nino effect. El Nino is a weather phenomenon that occurs when the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean are warmer than normal. This leads to a change in atmospheric circulation patterns, which in turn affects the monsoon winds.

Losses Due to Delay in Monsoon

The delay in the monsoon has caused a lot of losses to farmers across the country. As the monsoon has not arrived on time, farmers have not been able to sow their crops. This has resulted in a loss of income for them, as they are unable to sell their produce in the market.

Apart from this, the delay in the monsoon has also led to a shortage of water in many parts of the country. This has affected the availability of drinking water and has also led to a decrease in the water levels of rivers and lakes.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the delay in the arrival of monsoon has caused a lot of concern among farmers and the general public. While there are several reasons for this delay, the losses that are being incurred due to this delay cannot be ignored. It is important for the government to take steps to alleviate the situation and provide relief to the affected farmers and the general public.

Monsoon delay Weather forecast Rainfall shortage Agricultural impact Climate change effects