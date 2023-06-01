Why is The Oval’s ‘ghost’ haunting Australia and making Kangaroos anxious about the WTC final?

The ‘Ghost’ of The Oval behind Australia, Why are Kangaroos Nervous About the WTC Final?

Australia is set to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18, 2021. However, the Kangaroos are reportedly feeling nervous about playing at the venue due to the ‘ghost’ of The Oval that haunts them.

What is the ‘Ghost’ of The Oval?

The ‘Ghost’ of The Oval refers to the curse that has been associated with the Australian cricket team since the 1930s. The curse began after Australian captain Bill Woodfull was hit on the head by a bouncer from English bowler Harold Larwood during the infamous Bodyline series in 1932-33.

Since then, Australia has struggled to win at The Oval in London, which has become a kind of bogey ground for them. The Kangaroos have not won a Test match at The Oval since 2001, and their last five visits to the venue have resulted in two draws and three losses.

Why are Kangaroos Nervous About the WTC Final?

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where the WTC final will be played, is a similar ground to The Oval in terms of its dimensions and conditions. This similarity has made the Australian team nervous about playing there, as they fear the ‘ghost’ of The Oval may haunt them once again.

Moreover, the Kangaroos have had a mixed record in England in recent years, having lost the Ashes series 4-0 in 2017-18 and 3-2 in 2019. This has further added to their anxiety about playing in English conditions.

Can Australia Break the ‘Ghost’ of The Oval?

Australia has a strong team and has been in good form in Test cricket in recent years. They finished second in the points table of the WTC, winning five out of the nine series they played. They have also won their last three Test series, against India, South Africa, and Sri Lanka.

However, breaking the curse of The Oval will not be easy for the Kangaroos. They will need to put in a strong performance and show mental toughness to overcome their nerves and win the WTC final at The Ageas Bowl.

Conclusion

The ‘ghost’ of The Oval remains a psychological barrier for the Australian cricket team, and it is understandable why they are feeling nervous about playing at The Ageas Bowl. However, they have a strong team and can overcome this barrier if they stay focused and play to their potential. The WTC final promises to be an exciting contest between two top-quality teams, and cricket fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge as the champion.

