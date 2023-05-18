Why is Tina Dabi, IAS, Trending on Twitter with Over 50 Thousand Searches?

Introduction:

Tina Dabi, the 2015 UPSC topper, is trending on Twitter for all the right reasons. With her hard work and determination, she has achieved success at a young age and has become an inspiration for many. In this article, we will discuss why Tina Dabi is trending on Twitter and what makes her a role model for the youth of our country.

Early Life:

Tina Dabi was born in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, in 1993. Her father, Jaswant Dabi, is a serving officer in the Indian Engineering Services, and her mother, Himani Dabi, is a former Indian Engineering Services officer. She completed her schooling from Carmel Convent School in Bhopal and then pursued her graduation in Political Science from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi.

UPSC Journey:

Tina Dabi decided to pursue a career in civil services while she was in college. She started preparing for the UPSC exam in the second year of her graduation. She cleared the exam in 2015 in her first attempt and secured the first rank. She was just 22 years old at that time, and her achievement made her the youngest ever topper of the UPSC exam.

After clearing the UPSC exam, Tina Dabi joined the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) and was allotted the Rajasthan cadre. She has been serving as an Assistant Collector in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan since then.

Role Model:

Tina Dabi’s success story has inspired many young people in the country to pursue a career in civil services. She has become a role model for the youth, especially for young girls who aspire to make a difference in society. Her dedication and hard work have shown that age is just a number, and if you have the determination to achieve something, you can make it happen.

Tina Dabi has also been vocal about various social issues and has used her position to bring about a positive change in society. She has been actively involved in initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Conclusion:

Tina Dabi’s journey from a small town in Madhya Pradesh to becoming an IAS officer and a role model for the youth is truly inspiring. Her achievements have proved that with hard work, dedication, and determination, one can achieve anything in life. Her success story has given hope to many young people who aspire to make a difference in society. We need more people like Tina Dabi who can use their position to bring about a positive change in society.

1. Tina Dabi IAS

2. UPSC topper Tina Dabi

3. Tina Dabi’s achievements

4. Tina Dabi controversy

5. Tina Dabi latest news