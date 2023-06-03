Why is Train ‘Kavach’ Trending Following the Odisha Train Accident? | Latest Indian News

What is Train ‘Kavach’?

Train ‘Kavach’ is a new safety system that has been introduced by the Indian Railways in order to prevent train accidents. This system has been designed to ensure that trains are equipped with the latest safety features, and that they are able to detect and respond to potential hazards in a timely manner.

How does it work?

The Train ‘Kavach’ system uses state-of-the-art technology to monitor the train’s speed and location in real time. It is equipped with sensors that can detect any potential hazards, such as obstacles on the track or other trains in the vicinity. If a hazard is detected, the system will automatically slow down the train or bring it to a stop, depending on the severity of the situation.

Why is it trending after the Odisha train accident?

The Train ‘Kavach’ system has been in the news recently after a train accident in Odisha, which claimed the lives of over 20 people. This tragic incident has highlighted the need for better safety measures on India’s railways, and has led to increased demand for the implementation of the Train ‘Kavach’ system.

Many people believe that the Train ‘Kavach’ system could have prevented the Odisha train accident, or at least minimized the number of casualties. The system is designed to detect and respond to potential hazards in a timely manner, which could have given the train’s driver enough time to take evasive action.

What are the benefits of the Train ‘Kavach’ system?

The Train ‘Kavach’ system has many benefits, including:

Improved safety for passengers and crew

Reduced risk of train accidents

Real-time monitoring of train speed and location

Automatic detection and response to potential hazards

Increased confidence in the Indian Railways system

Overall, the Train ‘Kavach’ system is an important step forward for the Indian Railways, as it will help to improve safety and reduce the risk of train accidents. While it may take some time to fully implement this system across all trains in India, the recent tragedy in Odisha has highlighted the urgent need for better safety measures on the country’s railways.

