Why is ‘X’ written behind the train? #Facts #Trending #ShortVideo #ShortsVideo

Why is ‘X’ written behind the train?

Have you ever wondered why the letter ‘X’ is written behind the train? Well, it’s not just for decoration! The ‘X’ indicates that the train is the last one in the line. This is important for railway operators to know so they can keep track of all the trains on the track and ensure they are running on schedule.

So next time you see an ‘X’ behind a train, you’ll know what it means!

