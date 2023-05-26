“Why Lalan Singh is advocating for boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament House in ‘Nitish’s language’ – the latest trending news”

Why Boycott the Inauguration of the New Parliament House?

Introduction

The newly constructed Parliament House, which is set to be inaugurated on January 19, 2022, has been the subject of controversy in recent times. Many opposition parties and activists have called for a boycott of the inauguration ceremony, citing several issues with the construction and the government’s handling of the project.

The Controversy

One of the main issues with the new Parliament House is its cost. The government has spent a staggering amount of 971 crore rupees on the project, which many believe is an unnecessary expense, especially in the midst of a pandemic when the country is facing economic challenges.

Another issue is the lack of transparency in the construction process. Many have raised concerns about the quality of the materials used and the possibility of corruption in the allocation of contracts. The government has not been forthcoming with information about the project, which has only fueled suspicions.

The Opposition’s Stand

Several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Rashtriya Janata Dal, have called for a boycott of the inauguration ceremony. They argue that it is a symbol of the government’s extravagance and disregard for the welfare of the people. They have also criticized the government’s priorities, stating that the funds could have been better utilized to address pressing issues such as healthcare and education.

The Activists’ Stand

Civil society activists have also joined in the call for a boycott of the inauguration ceremony. They argue that the new Parliament House is a symbol of the government’s authoritarian tendencies, as it seeks to centralize power and stifle dissent. They also point to the fact that the construction was done during a pandemic, which has led to the displacement of many workers and the violation of their rights.

The Government’s Response

The government has defended the construction of the new Parliament House, claiming that it is a necessary step towards modernizing the country’s infrastructure. They have also stated that the project was carried out with transparency and that all due processes were followed.

Conclusion

The controversy surrounding the new Parliament House has highlighted the growing divide between the government and the opposition, as well as the concerns of civil society activists. While the government may argue that the project is necessary, it is clear that there are serious questions about its cost, transparency, and impact. Whether or not the inauguration ceremony is boycotted, these issues will continue to be debated and scrutinized in the coming months and years.

Parliament House boycott Lalan Singh’s statement Nitish Kumar’s reaction Protest against inauguration Political controversy