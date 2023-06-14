Why Lord Jagannath Visits Aunt Gundicha Mata’s Temple Every Year: Understanding the Belief Behind Jagannath Rathyatra 2023 Trends







Importance of Jagannath Rath Yatra in Hinduism

The special importance of Jagannath Rath Yatra has been told in Sanatan Dharma. The Rath Yatra begins from the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. Every year the Rath Yatra starts on the second date of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month. In Hinduism, on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Ashadh month, Lord Jagannath along with brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra sets out on a 9-day Rath Yatra. Please tell that Lord Krishna is called Lord Jagannath.

According to belief, Puri is the main Leela Bhoomi of Lord Jagannath. That’s why the importance of this journey increases even more. During this Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath is taken to the famous Gundita Mata temple. Here Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra and sister Devi Subhadra rest for 7 days. Today, through this article, we are going to tell you about Jagannath Rath Yatra and some interesting facts related to it.

Why Rath Yatra Takes Place

During the Rath Yatra, Lord Jagannath leaves the main temple of Puri and reaches the Gundicha temple at his maternal aunt’s house. The name of the queen of the builder of the main temple was Gundicha and she came to be considered as the maternal aunt of Lord Jagannath. Here he resides for 9 days. And there is Goddess Rukmani, who is considered to be the form of Mother Lakshmi. She resides in the main temple of Jagannath Puri only. In the Gundicha temple itself, worship is completed during these 9 days. Because Lord Jagannath resides in the Gundicha temple. The Jagannath Rath Yatra has been organized for centuries to reach from the main temple to the Gundicha temple.

Interesting Fact

Please tell that from Akshaya Tritiya itself, the construction of chariots for Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra starts. It takes about 2 months to make these chariots. Therefore, from the day of Basant Panchami, the work of collecting wood etc. to prepare the chariot is started. More than 200 people together make these three chariots. Every year new chariots are made for the Rath Yatra. There the old chariots are broken.

Importance of Rath Yatra

The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is celebrated with pomp like a festival all over the country. The main deities of Rath Yatra are Lord Jagannath, brother Badbhadra and sister Devi Subhadra. It is said that any devotee who participates in this Rath Yatra. Or does the work of pulling the chariot of God. He gets the fruits of virtue equal to many sacrifices. Whereas any devotee who goes to visit Jagannath Puri. All his wishes are fulfilled.

When Will the Rath Yatra Start?

This year Rath Yatra will be taken out on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The Dharmacharyas have fixed the time for the Rath Yatra. Please tell that on June 20, the Rath Yatra will start at 10:04 in the night. On the other hand, Lord Jagannath will reach Gundicha temple at 07:09 am on June 21.





