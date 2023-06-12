Why #MedicalGaslighting is Trending on TikTok

Medical Gaslighting: A Growing Concern on Social Media

With over 226 million views on TikTok, the hashtag #medicalgaslighting is providing a platform for patients to express their frustration with feeling unheard by healthcare professionals. These experiences can have a devastating impact, eroding trust and creating self-doubt, leading to delays in receiving proper care.

According to a study by Mira, 72% of millennial females feel dismissed by doctors, with 50% reporting instances of medical gaslighting. This phenomenon is most commonly experienced by young people, women, and minorities. Patients should feel empowered to advocate for their own health and seek proper diagnosis and treatment when necessary.

Unfortunately, many patients report being told that their symptoms are due to stress or anxiety, or that they need to lose or gain weight. As a result, 58% of respondents struggled to get a proper diagnosis or further testing, with 44% feeling blamed for their symptoms or illness. It’s time for healthcare professionals to listen to their patients and provide the care they need and deserve.

Join the conversation on social media and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

TikTok trends Medical gaslighting Social media and healthcare TikTok activism Health advocacy on TikTok