Why Millicent Omanga’s Videos are Trending on Twitter

Millicent Omanga’s viral videos are trending on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, bringing Kenyans together. The video shows a woman sleeping on a bed, but it is unclear who recorded it. Governor Mike Sonko defended the woman, stating that she was following his advice to ease her stomach pain and bloating by lying on her stomach and drinking soda or saltwater. However, some netizens argue that the video has been altered. The Movement for Democracy praised Omanga’s unity-building, while others joked about her nomination as a CAS for the Home Office. Despite the video’s inappropriate content, it continues to be widely circulated online.

