“Why Nitish Rana and Shivam Dubey’s Journeys are Alike: An Explanation”

Explained: Why are the journeys of Nitish Rana and Shivam Dubey similar?

Introduction

Nitish Rana and Shivam Dubey are two young cricketing talents of India who have made their way into the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian national cricket team. Both of them have had similar journeys in their careers so far, starting from humble beginnings and rising up to become successful cricketers. In this article, we will explore the similarities in their journeys and what makes them stand out as players.

Background

Nitish Rana was born on December 27, 1993, in Delhi. He started playing cricket at a young age and was part of the Delhi Under-15 and Under-19 teams. He made his debut for Delhi in the 2015-16 season of the Ranji Trophy. In 2016, he was picked up by the Mumbai Indians for the IPL and played a crucial role in their title-winning campaign. He has also represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Shivam Dubey was born on June 26, 1993, in Mumbai. He started playing cricket at a young age and was part of the Mumbai Under-23 team. He made his debut for Mumbai in the 2017-18 season of the Ranji Trophy. In 2019, he was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the IPL and has also represented India in the T20 format.

Similarities in their journeys

Both Nitish Rana and Shivam Dubey come from humble backgrounds and have worked hard to make their way into the limelight. Nitish Rana’s father used to run a small business while Shivam Dubey’s father is a milkman. Both of them have faced financial difficulties in their lives but have persevered to become successful cricketers.

Another similarity in their journeys is that they started off as all-rounders. Nitish Rana was a left-arm spinner and a top-order batsman while Shivam Dubey was a left-arm medium-pacer and a middle-order batsman. However, both of them have developed their skills in their respective areas and have become specialist batsmen.

Both of them have also made an impact in the IPL with their performances. Nitish Rana played a crucial role in Mumbai Indians’ title-winning campaign in 2016, scoring 333 runs in 13 matches. Shivam Dubey made his mark in the IPL in 2019 when he hit five sixes in an over against Delhi Capitals, becoming only the second player to achieve this feat in the tournament’s history.

What makes them stand out as players?

Nitish Rana is known for his aggressive batting style and his ability to score runs quickly. He has a strike rate of over 135 in the IPL and has scored two centuries in the tournament. He is also a handy left-arm spinner and has taken 13 wickets in the IPL.

Shivam Dubey is known for his power-hitting and his ability to clear the ropes with ease. He has a strike rate of over 140 in the IPL and has hit 19 sixes in the tournament. He is also a useful left-arm medium-pacer and has taken six wickets in the IPL.

Both of them have been recognized for their performances in the IPL and have earned a call-up to the Indian national cricket team. Nitish Rana made his debut for India in the T20 format in 2019 while Shivam Dubey made his debut in the same format in 2018. They have both shown promise in their international careers and are expected to play a big role in the future of Indian cricket.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nitish Rana and Shivam Dubey have had similar journeys in their careers so far, starting from humble beginnings and rising up to become successful cricketers. They have both made an impact in the IPL with their performances and have been recognized for their talent by the Indian national cricket team. They are two players to watch out for in the future of Indian cricket and are sure to make their mark in the years to come.

