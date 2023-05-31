Why Rajesh Khattar’s Marriage with Shahid Kapoor’s Mother Failed: “It’s a Long Story, But It’s Not Me”

Why Rajesh Khattar’s marriage did not work with Shahid Kapoor’s mother, said- ‘This is a long story…not me’

Introduction

Actor Rajesh Khattar recently opened up about his failed marriage with Neelima Azeem, who is also the mother of actor Shahid Kapoor. In an interview, Khattar said that their breakup was a “long story” and that he did not want to go into all the details.

Their marriage

Khattar and Azeem got married in 1990 and were together for almost a decade before they got divorced. They have a son together, Ishaan Khattar, who is also an actor.

Reasons for the breakup

When asked about the reasons for their breakup, Khattar said that it was a “long story” and that he did not want to go into all the details. He did, however, say that it was not because of him.

The aftermath

After their divorce, Azeem went on to marry actor Pankaj Kapur and had a son with him, Shahid Kapoor. Khattar, on the other hand, got married to Vandana Sajnani in 2008 and they have a son together.

Despite the breakup, Khattar and Azeem have maintained a good relationship over the years. In fact, Khattar was even present at Shahid Kapoor’s wedding to Mira Rajput in 2015.

Conclusion

While Khattar did not go into the details of their breakup, it is clear that he and Azeem have moved on from their failed marriage and have continued to be a part of each other’s lives. Their son, Ishaan Khattar, has also made a name for himself in the film industry and is considered to be one of the most promising young actors in Bollywood.

