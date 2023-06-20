Why “Say No To Halal” is Trending on Twitter Before Eid al-Adha

As Eid al-Adha approaches, a new trend has emerged on Twitter with the hashtag #SayNoToHalal, garnering 20.7K tweets. The campaign started in India on June 20th, with users highlighting their concerns about halal certification, which indicates that a product is permissible in Islam. Some people in India view halal certification as a “parallel system within the country” and have sought to prohibit halal butchering of animals. However, the Supreme Court has refused to hear such a request. The Twitterati are now voicing their concerns about the term “halal” and calling for the practice to be outlawed.

