Why shaking legs while sitting is considered inauspicious? Here’s the connection with Maa Lakshmi – Pair Hilane Ke Nuksan

Pair Hilane Ke Nuksan: Know why shaking legs while sitting is considered inauspicious, it is related to Maa Lakshmi

Introduction

Have you ever been scolded by your elders for shaking your legs while sitting? Well, it turns out that this common habit is considered inauspicious in many cultures, including Hinduism. According to popular belief, shaking your legs can lead to financial losses and other negative consequences. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind this belief and its connection to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth.

The Belief

The belief that shaking your legs while sitting is inauspicious is prevalent in many cultures, especially in India. According to this belief, shaking your legs causes financial losses and disturbs the harmony in the house. It is also believed to be a sign of restlessness and anxiety.

The Connection to Maa Lakshmi

In Hinduism, Maa Lakshmi is the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. She is often depicted sitting on a lotus flower, holding a pot of gold coins, and surrounded by elephants. Her blessings are sought after by millions of people around the world. It is believed that shaking your legs while sitting can drive away Maa Lakshmi from your home and bring financial losses.

The Scientific Explanation

While the belief in the inauspiciousness of shaking your legs while sitting is widespread, there is no scientific evidence to support it. However, some experts suggest that it may be related to the effects of stress and anxiety on the body. When we are anxious or stressed, our bodies release cortisol, a hormone that can cause muscle tension and restlessness. This can lead to fidgeting and shaking of the legs.

Conclusion

In conclusion, shaking your legs while sitting is considered inauspicious in many cultures, including Hinduism. The belief is rooted in the connection between this habit and Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. While there is no scientific evidence to support this belief, it may be related to the effects of stress and anxiety on the body. So the next time you feel the urge to shake your legs while sitting, you might want to think twice!

