“Why Sonam Bajwa Hasn’t Pursued Bollywood Films – Actress Reveals Reason Behind Recent Film Departure”

Trending news: Why Sonam Bajwa is not doing Bollywood films?

Actress Sonam Bajwa, who has made a name for herself in the Punjabi film industry, has been making waves in the entertainment world for her stunning performances. However, many fans have been wondering why Sonam has not made her way to Bollywood yet.

The secret is out

Recently, Sonam revealed the reason why she has not done any Bollywood films yet. She stated that she was thrown out of a film just six days before the shooting was supposed to start. The actress did not reveal the name of the film or the reason why she was thrown out, but this might be the reason why she has not pursued Bollywood films since then.

Her success in the Punjabi film industry

Sonam Bajwa has become a household name in the Punjabi film industry. She has been a part of several hit films, including “Carry On Jatta 2”, “Guddiyan Patole”, and “Singham”. Her performances have been lauded by audiences and critics alike, and she has won several awards for her work in Punjabi cinema.

Her future plans

Despite not being a part of the Bollywood industry, Sonam Bajwa has not let this hold her back. She has several projects lined up in the Punjabi film industry, including “Main Vyah Nai Karona Tere Naal” and “Honsla Rakh”.

She has also expressed her desire to work with Bollywood filmmakers and actors, and is open to exploring opportunities in the industry if the right project comes along.

Conclusion

Sonam Bajwa’s journey in the entertainment industry has been filled with ups and downs. While she has not been able to make her mark in Bollywood yet, her success in the Punjabi film industry has been remarkable. Her talent and dedication have earned her a loyal fan base, and it is only a matter of time before she makes her way to Bollywood.

Sonam Bajwa Bollywood films Actress Film industry Career setbacks