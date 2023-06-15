Why Sports Tak is facing a boycott on Twitter for comments about Virat Kohli

The India Today Group-owned channel, Sports Tak, has sparked controversy in the sports journalism landscape with its inappropriate comments about Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. Sports journalist Anil Singh claimed that Kohli suffers from a disorder due to his aggressive attitude, leading to a Twitter trend of #BoycottSportsTak. Fans have criticized the channel for blaming Kohli for the loss in the WTC final while safeguarding Rohit Sharma. The comments made by Singh and the channel’s panel have drawn sharp rebuke from the public, with many calling for accountability and an apology. The controversy erupted following India’s historical win in the Brisbane Test, leading to the retention of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the role and responsibility of sports journalism and the respect due to national sports figures.

