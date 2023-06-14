Why Thar is Concerned About Jimny’s Launch Despite its Lower Price?

Why Mahindra Thar is Losing Sleep over Maruti Suzuki’s Jimny?

Maruti Suzuki’s first 4×4 SUV Jimny has been launched in India after extensive research to cater to the demands of the Indian market. Even before its launch, Jimny had already received more than 30,000 bookings, which may take up to 2 years to complete. This has caused a major setback to Mahindra’s most popular SUV Thar, which had already sold more than 1/4th units due to Jimny’s bookings. Here are 5 reasons why Mahindra Thar is losing sleep over Jimny:

Right research and then made product: Jimny has been designed according to the Indian market and customer demands, making it a versatile vehicle for both city and off-road driving. Thar, on the other hand, is primarily an off-road vehicle and not suitable for city or family use. 5 door advantage: Jimny has been launched with 5 doors, making it more suitable for families and adventure enthusiasts. Thar is currently available with 3 doors only. Better mileage: Jimny has been launched with a 1.5 petrol engine, providing better mileage than Thar’s petrol and diesel engines. Jimny claims a mileage of 17 km/l, while some users have reported up to 20 km/l in normal driving conditions. Safety features: Jimny is loaded with safety features, including dual airbags, collapsible steering, ABS, EBD, side crash guards, ISOFIX mounted seats, height-adjustable seat belts, and engine immobilizer. Thar also has safety features, but its interior design makes it less safe for rear seat occupants. Low weight: Jimny weighs 558 kg less than Thar, making it more suitable for off-roading, providing better mileage, pickup, and top speed. Jimny also offers the option of all-wheel drive, which is not available in Thar.

These factors have caused a major setback for Mahindra Thar, which has already established its credibility in the market. Jimny’s launch has been a game-changer, providing a versatile SUV for Indian customers.

1) Thar SUV

2) Maruti Suzuki Jimny

3) Indian automobile industry

4) Competitive pricing strategies

5) SUV market trends