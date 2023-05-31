Why the Batsman with 200 Runs in ODIs Should be Included in WTC Final Playing XI: Ponting Explains.

WTC Final: Why the Batsman Who Scored 200 Runs in ODIs Should Get a Place in the Playing XI

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand is just around the corner, and the excitement among cricket fans is palpable. The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, will be looking to win their first-ever Test championship, while New Zealand will be aiming to continue their impressive run in the longest format of the game.

One of the key decisions that the Indian team management will have to make is who to select as the opening partner for Rohit Sharma. While Shubman Gill is the incumbent, there is a growing clamor for the inclusion of Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI.

Shikhar Dhawan’s ODI Record

Dhawan is a seasoned campaigner in limited-overs cricket and has an impressive record in ODIs. In 143 matches, he has scored 5977 runs at an average of 45.14, including 17 centuries and 32 half-centuries. He has been a consistent performer for India in ICC tournaments, and his experience could be invaluable in a high-pressure game like the WTC final.

Ponting’s Reason for Dhawan’s Inclusion

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting, who is currently the head coach of Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has given his reason for why Dhawan should be included in the playing XI. In an interview with cricket.com.au, Ponting said, “I think Dhawan’s experience would help. If I was the coach, I would be pushing for him to play. He’s got a great record in ICC tournaments, and he’s a left-hander, which can make a difference in English conditions.”

Left-Handed Opening Combination

Ponting’s point about the left-handed opening combination is an interesting one. In English conditions, where swing and seam movement can be a factor, left-handed batsmen are known to have an advantage. This is because the angle of the ball coming into the left-hander is different from that of a right-hander, making it harder for the bowler to get the ball in the right areas consistently.

The Final Decision

Ultimately, the decision on who to select as the opening partner for Rohit Sharma will rest with the Indian team management. However, the arguments in favor of Dhawan’s inclusion are compelling. His experience and record in ICC tournaments, combined with his left-handedness, could give India the edge they need in the WTC final. It remains to be seen whether the team management agrees with Ponting’s assessment, but one thing is for sure – the WTC final promises to be a thrilling contest between two top-quality teams.

