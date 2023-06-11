Why the film starring Amitabh and Madhuri Dixit never made it to the screens, causing a significant loss.

Why Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit never starred in a film together

New Delhi – Amitabh Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit are two of the biggest superstars in Bollywood. While Big B, at 80 years old, is still active in films and creating box office history, Madhuri’s dominance is still intact even though she does fewer films nowadays. However, despite fans’ wishes, the two stars have never starred in a film together. They were seen dancing together in the song ‘Mere Pyaar Ka Ras Jara Chakhna, Oye Makhna’ from the film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ but never shared the screen again.

In the 90s, Madhuri was a famous actress, and her pairing with Anil Kapoor was well-liked. Together, they starred in superhit films like ‘Beta’, ‘Tezaab’, ‘Hifazat’, and ‘Parinda’. However, when Madhuri and Anil Kapoor’s careers were at their peak, they came very close to each other, and Anil did not want Madhuri to work with any other star, especially Amitabh. Madhuri agreed, but when Anil’s films started flopping, she distanced herself from him and started looking for an opportunity to work with Amitabh.

The first opportunity came in 1988 when director Tinnu Anand offered Madhuri and Amitabh to star in his film. However, due to Madhuri’s arrogance, the film was shelved. After shooting for five days, Madhuri felt her role was weaker than Amitabh’s and started throwing tantrums, pressuring the director to change the script. When Amitabh found out, he stopped the film and even bought it from Tinu Anand, ensuring it was closed forever. This incident was the reason the two stars never worked together.

Tags: Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Entertainment news, Bollywood, Throwback

Bollywood movies Amitabh Bachchan Madhuri Dixit Film industry Corporate losses