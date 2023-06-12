Why the Government Must Take Action to Combat Diabetes: Exploring the Tension Behind the Issue

India: The Diabetes Capital of the World

India has earned the unfortunate title of being the ‘Diabetes Capital of the World’. According to a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India has a surprising number of diabetes cases, with 101 million diabetic patients and 136 million people at high risk of developing the disease. Health experts stress the need to take preventive measures and raise awareness about the disease.

Alarming Increase in Diabetes Cases

An ICMR study published in The Lancet Journal states that there has been a 44 per cent increase in the number of diabetes cases in four years, from 7 crores in 2019 to 10.1 crores. This is the largest study of its kind in India, examining data from over 113,000 individuals, including samples from rural areas. The study revealed that 13.6 crore people in the country fall in the pre-diabetic category. At the same time, there has been a sharp increase in the number of patients suffering from diseases like high blood pressure, obesity, and high cholesterol.

Geographical Distribution

Geographically, the level of diabetes is seen to be very high in some areas of the country. With 26.4 per cent patients, Goa has become the state with the highest number of diabetics. After this, 26.3 percent of the population of Puducherry and 25.5 percent of the population of Kerala are suffering from diabetes. This number is 4.8 per cent in Uttar Pradesh, which recorded the lowest prevalence of diabetes. But in the same Uttar Pradesh, the prevalence of pre-diabetes is 18 per cent, compared to the national average of 15.3 per cent. States like Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh where there are fewer patients, there is a danger of their increasing in the future.

Preventive Measures

Health experts stress the need to take preventive measures and raise awareness about the disease. Collaboration between government and private agencies is important in creating awareness and educating the general public about diabetes and its complications. The following steps can be taken:

Government collaboration with private agencies to raise awareness about diabetes and its associated risks. Expansion of diabetes service centers, especially in rural and semi-rural areas. Establishment of tehsil, district and state diabetes health centers to provide education and training for health professionals. Involvement of doctors with international training and expertise to set up institutional programs and improve patient care services.

Lifestyle Changes

Adopting a physically active lifestyle is important in the prevention of type-2 diabetes and other NCDs. Recent research from the University of Sydney has underlined the importance of moderate to vigorous-intensity physical activity in reducing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Engaging in activities such as gardening, dancing, and cycling can make a significant impact. Also, maintain a balanced diet that includes beans, green and leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, berries, fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. It is equally important to avoid sugary drinks, processed food, excessive sugar and salt consumption, and unhealthy snacks or cereals.

The author, Dr. Richa Chaturvedi, is a senior endocrinologist. Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own.

