Why the US and Chinese Militaries are Likely to Keep Having Dangerous Encounters: An Explanation of the Trending News

The US and Chinese militaries have had close encounters twice in recent days, with a Chinese warship getting within 150 yards of a US destroyer in the Taiwan Strait last Saturday. The White House has accused China of “growing aggressiveness”, while Beijing has said that such US military activity is “deliberately provoking risk”. Experts suggest that the ongoing situation arises from China’s peacetime military buildup under President Xi Jinping, and the country’s use of its growing military capability and economic influence to challenge the US’s long-time dominance in Asia. Tensions have been exacerbated by the US’s “freedom of navigation” patrols, which China regards as a threat to its territorial claims in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait. The situation has been made more dangerous by the lack of reliable communication between the two militaries.

US-China military relations Dangerous encounters in the South China Sea Military tensions in Asia-Pacific region US-China military standoffs Escalation of military conflicts between US and China