Why These Countries are the Most Popular Travel Destinations for Indians

Most Trending: Why Indians Are Travelling To These Countries

India is one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets in the world. According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Indians made approximately 26 million international trips in 2018, and this number is expected to double by 2025. Here are some of the most popular destinations that Indians are travelling to:

Dubai, UAE

Dubai has been a favourite destination for Indians for several years. The city offers a perfect blend of luxury, entertainment and adventure. From the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to the largest indoor theme park in the world, IMG Worlds of Adventure, there is no shortage of attractions in Dubai. Shopping is also a major attraction in Dubai, with the Dubai Mall being one of the largest malls in the world.

Thailand

Thailand is known for its beautiful beaches, vibrant nightlife and delicious food. The country offers a range of experiences, from exploring the ancient temples of Bangkok to relaxing on the beaches of Phuket. Thai massages are also very popular among Indian tourists.

Maldives

The Maldives is a paradise on earth with its crystal-clear waters and white sandy beaches. It is a perfect destination for honeymooners and couples looking for a romantic getaway. The Maldives is also a great destination for water sports enthusiasts, with activities like snorkelling, scuba diving and surfing.

Singapore

Singapore is a small island city-state that offers a range of experiences. From the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel and the Gardens by the Bay to the famous Sentosa Island, there is plenty to see and do in Singapore. The city-state is also known for its food culture, with a variety of local and international cuisines available.

USA

The United States of America is a popular destination for Indians who are looking to explore the Western world. The country offers a range of experiences, from the bright lights of Las Vegas to the glamour of Hollywood. The country is also known for its universities, and many Indian students choose to study in the USA.

Conclusion

These are just a few of the most popular destinations for Indians travelling abroad. Each of these countries offers a unique experience, and it is no wonder that they are attracting a growing number of Indian tourists each year. As the world becomes more connected, it is likely that we will see more Indians exploring new destinations in the future.

