Why This New Cruise Line Is Currently Popular Among Travelers: 5 Reasons

Why Virgin Voyages is Trending with Travelers

Cruise travel has been more popular than ever in recent months, but one cruise line in particular has skyrocketed in growth like no other.

More than 31.5 million travelers are expected to cruise in 2023, a 6% increase from the previous record set in 2019.

While cruising is gaining popularity overall, there’s one new cruise line that is trending the most with travelers: Virgin Voyages.

Launched in 2021, Virgin Voyages is a unique cruise line that sets itself apart from the competition. And Virgin Voyages is clearly doing something right because online searches for the cruise line have grown more than 104% since last year.

Here’s why Virgin Voyages is trending with travelers right now:

Adults-Only Cruise Line One of the most unique aspects of Virgin Voyages is that it’s an adults-only cruise line. No one under the age of 18 is allowed on a Virgin Voyages cruise.

This is in sharp contrast to many other popular cruise lines, like Carnival and Royal Caribbean, which are very popular with families. While some cruise lines mainly cater to adults (like Silversea or Princess), they tend to draw an older 60+ crowd.

So if you’re looking for an adults-only cruise for all ages, Virgin Voyages is the number-one option. Open To Adults Of All Ages It was a common misconception when Virgin Voyages first launched in 2021 that it was supposed to be a “millennial cruise line” for travelers in their twenties.

The President and CEO of Virgin Voyages, Tom McAlpin, actually cleared this up by stating, “People kind of got the wrong impression. It’s not just 20-year-olds. It’s not just millennials. I think 30s, 40s, and 50s are our sweet spot, but it’s for a wide variety of people.”

In fact, 82% of Virgin Voyages passengers are between the ages of 30 and 60. So you don’t have to be a millennial to enjoy Virgin Voyages — it’s perfect for adults of all ages. Varied Dining Options Virgin Voyages stands out with the dining options available on their ships. Unlike typical cruise ships, where your only options are a stuffy main dining room, a crowded buffet, or a specialty restaurant at an extra charge, more than 20+ restaurants and eateries are included on Virgin Voyages ships.

There is no main dining room or massive buffet.

Instead, passengers can enjoy all-inclusive dining at unique restaurants and eateries that offer Koren BBQ, elevated Mexican cuisine, fresh poke bowls, casual Mediterranean fare, experimental cuisine from Michelin-starred chefs, and more. Extras Included Another way that Virgin Voyages sets itself apart from the competitors is with additional inclusions known as “Always Included Luxury.”

This includes things like included tips on all drinks at the bar (most other cruise ships don’t include gratuities) and free WiFi on all journeys (this is normally $20+ per day on other cruise lines.)

Unlimited fitness classes are also included on Virgin Voyages — another amenity that usually comes with an upcharge on other cruise lines. Fun Party Atmosphere While you definitely don’t have to party on a Virgin Voyages cruise, it is one of the draws of this cruise line. Since all cruises are adults-only, you can party to your heart’s content.

Virgin Voyages ships have inventive entertainment offerings that aren’t like your typical cruise ship shows. You can enjoy dancing the night away at one of several clubs and venues onboard, or take in a fresh, edgy performance.

There are also various themed nights on Virgin Voyages cruises where you can dress up (or dress down, in the case of PJ Night) and enjoy an evening of entertainment.

