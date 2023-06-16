Why UK police are escorting brides to their wedding venues: A Trending story

A Wedding Holds Tremendous Significance: UK Police Escort Brides to Venue

A wedding is a special moment in a couple’s life, representing one of their most cherished memories. While couples aspire for perfection on their big day, unexpected setbacks can occur. Recently, a couple encountered an unexpected hurdle on their way to the wedding venue when their vehicle broke down. However, what happened next will truly amaze you.

The Hedge End Police Department in the UK shared on their Facebook page that they came to the rescue when a wedding coach broke down. “We were in the right place at the right time this morning as a coach carrying a wedding party had broken down on St John’s Road in Hedge End. The brides were understandably very worried that they were going to miss their wedding. We told them to hop into the police car and we gave them a lift in style to their wedding venue, arriving with minutes to spare! We wish them all the best for a very happy future together and are very happy that we could be there to help!”

Since being posted, the Facebook post has received close to 1,000 likes and several comments. One individual wrote, “Love this! Great community spirit.” A second added, “Love it! Well done officers for saving their day. Heroes in so many ways.” A third expressed, “Good work Hedge End Police. Great to see a good news story. Congratulations to the brides.”

UK police wedding escort Wedding car police escort Bridal police escort in UK Police escort for brides Police escort for weddings in UK