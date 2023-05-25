Why was a new parliament building necessary? Discover its benefits and improvements.

After all, why was there a need for a new parliament building?

India’s Parliament building in New Delhi has been a landmark for many years. It is not only a symbol of the country’s democracy but also a piece of architectural heritage. However, the building has been facing several issues that have led to the decision to construct a new parliament building.

Shortcomings of the old parliament building

The old parliament building is over 90 years old and has been facing several issues. One of the major problems is that it is not equipped to handle the increasing number of parliamentarians. The current building has a seating capacity of 780 members, which is not enough to accommodate the growing number of MPs.

The building is also facing structural issues and requires frequent repairs. The old building is not earthquake-resistant, and the risk of damage during an earthquake is high. The building also lacks modern facilities like IT infrastructure, air conditioning, and proper sanitation.

Facilities of the new parliament building

The new parliament building will be equipped with modern facilities and technologies. The building will have a seating capacity of 1,224 members, which will be enough to accommodate future expansion. The new building will also be earthquake-resistant and equipped with fire safety systems.

The new parliament building will have state-of-the-art technology infrastructure, including Wi-Fi, video conferencing, and digital displays. The building will also have modern amenities like air conditioning, proper sanitation facilities, and ample parking space.

Conclusion

The construction of a new parliament building is a significant step towards modernizing India’s democratic infrastructure. The new building will not only provide modern amenities but also ensure the safety and security of the parliamentarians. The new building will also be a symbol of India’s progress and development.

India’s parliament is the backbone of the country’s democracy, and the new building will ensure that it continues to function efficiently and effectively. The construction of the new building is expected to be completed by 2022, and it will be a proud moment for the country when it is inaugurated.

