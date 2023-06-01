Why was the periodic table removed from the NCERT class 10 book – a trending news topic?

Why did NCERT remove periodic table from class 10 book?

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has recently removed the periodic table from the science book of class 10. This decision has created a buzz in the education sector as the periodic table is considered one of the most important topics in chemistry. So, why did NCERT take this step?

Reasons behind the removal of periodic table

The NCERT has clarified that the decision to remove the periodic table was taken due to the reduction in the syllabus amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As schools and colleges were closed for a long period, the board had to reduce the curriculum for the academic year 2020-21 to compensate for the loss of teaching time. The removal of the periodic table was a part of this initiative.

However, some experts have criticized this decision, stating that the periodic table is the foundation of chemistry, and removing it from the syllabus will have a long-term impact on students. They argue that the periodic table is not only essential for understanding basic chemical concepts but also plays a crucial role in advanced research and development in the field of chemistry.

The impact on students

The removal of the periodic table from the syllabus has raised concerns among students and parents. Many students believe that the periodic table is an important topic, and not including it in the syllabus will affect their overall understanding of chemistry. Some students are also worried that this decision may impact their performance in competitive exams.

Alternatives for students

While the removal of the periodic table from the syllabus may seem like a setback for students, there are several alternatives available to them. There are various online resources, including videos, podcasts, and e-books, that can help students understand the periodic table and its applications. Many coaching centers and private tutors are also offering special classes on the periodic table.

The way forward

The NCERT’s decision to remove the periodic table from the class 10 book may have been taken due to the unprecedented circumstances caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it is essential to ensure that students do not suffer in the long run. The board should consider including the topic in the next academic year’s syllabus and provide adequate resources to students to make up for the loss of teaching time.

Conclusion

The periodic table is undoubtedly one of the most important topics in chemistry, and its removal from the syllabus has caused concern among students and experts. While the decision was taken due to the pandemic, it is crucial to ensure that students do not suffer in the long run. The board must provide resources and alternatives to help students understand the periodic table and its applications.

