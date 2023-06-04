Gurkha Soldiers: The Pride of the Indian Army

For over 200 years, the Gurkha soldiers have been an integral part of the Indian Army. Known for their bravery, loyalty, and discipline, these soldiers have proved their mettle time and again on the battlefield. From fighting in the two World Wars to serving in the Kargil conflict, the Gurkhas have always stood by India’s side.

The Gurkhas’ Legacy

The Gurkhas have a long and rich history that dates back to the early 19th century. The British East India Company first recruited Gurkha soldiers in 1815 to serve in the Anglo-Nepalese War. Impressed by their courage and fighting skills, the British Army continued to recruit Gurkhas even after the war ended. Since then, the Gurkhas have been an essential part of the British and Indian armies.

The Role of Gurkhas in Indian Army

The Gurkhas have played a crucial role in the Indian Army. They have served in various conflicts, including the First and Second World Wars, the Kargil War, and the Siachen conflict. Their bravery and loyalty have earned them several accolades, including the Victoria Cross, the highest award for gallantry in the British and Commonwealth forces.

Prachanda and Modi’s Meeting

Recently, there was no discussion on the meeting between Nepal’s former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was significant as it was the first high-level contact between Nepal and India after the border dispute between the two countries.

Prachanda, who is also the chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, met Modi to discuss various bilateral issues, including the border dispute. However, there was no discussion on the meeting in the media, which raised many questions. Some experts believe that the lack of discussion on the meeting is a sign of the deteriorating relationship between Nepal and India.

Conclusion

The Gurkhas are the pride of the Indian Army, and their contribution to India’s security cannot be overstated. Their bravery, loyalty, and discipline have earned them respect and admiration from people all over the world. As India and Nepal navigate their relationship, it is essential to remember the role played by the Gurkhas in strengthening the ties between the two countries.

