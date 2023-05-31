Wichita Riverfest vote: Which Wichita Riverfest event do you long for the most? Vote now!

Heading: Wichita Riverfest: The Most Missed Events

The Wichita Riverfest is a nine-day festival that is held annually in Wichita, Kansas. It is a celebration of community, art, music, and culture. This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, and people are excited to be a part of it.

Last week, we asked Eagle readers which event they missed the most at the Wichita Riverfest. The top vote-getter was the antique bathtub races. It was followed by the block party, art and book fair, and hot air balloons. The results showed that people have fond memories of the festival’s unique and exciting events.

One commenter mentioned that the block party was the “OG Open Streets” because of its fun local bands and free activities. The bathtub races, on the other hand, embodied the festival’s name – Riverfest. It was a spectacle to watch people race in antique bathtubs down the river.

The Wichita Riverfest is known for its variety of events, and people miss all sorts of activities, such as water ski races, the Bedlam 500 Bed Races, the paper airplane contest, raft races, sandcastle contests, and the Wichita Symphony playing the “1812 Overture.”

The water ski races showcased the talent of skilled skiers as they performed tricks and stunts on the water. The Bedlam 500 Bed Races was another highlight of the festival, where teams would race beds down the street. The paper airplane contest was a fun and creative event, where participants would create their own paper airplanes and compete against one another. The raft races were a thrilling competition where teams would race down the river on homemade rafts. The sandcastle contest was a popular family-friendly event that showcased creativity and imagination. Finally, the Wichita Symphony playing the “1812 Overture” was a grand finale to the festival.

The Wichita Riverfest has always been a celebration of community, and these events brought people together in unique and memorable ways. They were an opportunity to showcase talents, be creative, and have fun. People have fond memories of these events and hope to see them return in the future.

In conclusion, the Wichita Riverfest is a celebration of community, art, music, and culture. The festival’s events have always been unique and exciting, and people have fond memories of them. The antique bathtub races were the most missed event, followed by the block party, art and book fair, and hot air balloons. Other events such as water ski races, the Bedlam 500 Bed Races, the paper airplane contest, raft races, sandcastle contests, and the Wichita Symphony playing the “1812 Overture” were also missed. We hope to see these events return in the future and continue to bring people together in unique and memorable ways.

News Source : Julie Mah

Source Link :Cast your vote for the Wichita Riverfest event you miss the most/