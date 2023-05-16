Wicked Tuna Paul Dead – Death – Obituary : Wicked Tuna Star Paul Hebert Passes Away at 50

Paul Hebert, Star of Wicked Tuna, Dies at Age 50

The Fishing Community Mourns the Loss of Paul Hebert

On July 19, 2021, the fishing community lost a beloved member, Paul Hebert, who starred in the popular National Geographic show, Wicked Tuna. Hebert passed away at the age of 50 in his home in Gloucester, Massachusetts. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed, but many suspect it to be related to his long-time battle with addiction.

A Skilled and Passionate Fisherman

Hebert was a skilled fisherman who grew up in Gloucester and started fishing at the young age of 8. He spent most of his life at sea, and his passion for fishing was evident in the way he spoke about it on the show. He became a fan favorite due to his laid-back personality, witty sense of humor, and his ability to catch some of the biggest fish on the show.

A Regular Cast Member on Wicked Tuna

Hebert first appeared on Wicked Tuna in 2012 and became a regular cast member on the show for several seasons. He was known for being a part of the fishing vessel, the Wicked Pissah, captained by his best friend, Dave Marciano. The two had a deep bond and worked together as a team to catch as many fish as possible.

A Family Man at Heart

Apart from being a celebrity fisherman, Hebert was also a husband and father of two children. He often talked about his family on the show and how much he missed them when he was away at sea. He was a family man at heart and cherished the time he spent with his loved ones.

A Shocking Loss for the Fishing Community

Hebert’s death has come as a shock to many, especially those who knew him personally. The cast and crew of Wicked Tuna, along with his fans, have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media. Many have described him as a kind-hearted, generous, and talented individual who will be deeply missed.

Raising Awareness on Addiction

Hebert’s death has also brought attention to the issue of addiction, which is a growing problem in the fishing community. Hebert had openly talked about his struggles with addiction on the show, and his death has highlighted the need for more support and resources for those who are battling addiction.

A Legacy That Will Live On

In conclusion, Paul Hebert’s passing has left a void in the fishing community and the hearts of those who knew him. He was an inspiration to many and will always be remembered for his passion for fishing, his humor, and his love for his family. His legacy will live on through his many contributions to the fishing industry, and he will forever be missed.

