Widodo Ramono Death -Dead – Obituary : Widodo Ramono has Died .
Very sorry to hear that another friend, #elephant & #rhino expert has passed away. Widodo Ramono head of Sumatran rhino foundation was former Director of #Biodiversity #Conservation #Indonesia & Deputy Chair of ASESG @IUCNssc RIP Widodo! pic.twitter.com/FlJOBwbwTl
— Vivek Menon (@vivek4wild) December 24, 2020
