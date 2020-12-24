Widodo Ramono Death -Dead – Obituary : Widodo Ramono has Died .

By | December 24, 2020
0 Comment

Widodo Ramono Death -Dead – Obituary : Widodo Ramono has Died .

Widodo Ramono has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Vivek Menon @vivek4wild Very sorry to hear that another friend, #elephant & #rhino expert has passed away. Widodo Ramono head of Sumatran rhino foundation was former Director of #Biodiversity #Conservation #Indonesia & Deputy Chair of ASESG @IUCNssc RIP Widodo!

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.