Widow of Rolf Harris Claims to Have No Knowledge of the Disgraced TV Presenter’s Death

Rolf Harris’ Widow is Completely Unaware of His Death

The world was shocked by the news of Rolf Harris’ death, but it appears that his closest family members were also taken aback by the news. According to reports, Harris’ widow, Alwen Hughes, had no idea that the disgraced TV presenter had passed away.

Who is Alwen Hughes?

Alwen Hughes was married to Rolf Harris for over 60 years, and the couple had been together since they were both teenagers. Hughes, who is Welsh, was a sculptor and artist in her own right, and was a major influence on Harris’ work. She was also his manager for many years, and was a constant presence at his side during his public appearances.

What Happened?

Harris’ death was announced by his family on March 30, 2021. However, according to reports, Hughes was not informed by Harris’ family or representatives. It is unclear why they chose not to inform her, or if they tried and were unsuccessful.

It is also unclear if Hughes and Harris were in contact in the years leading up to his death. Harris was convicted of sexual assault in 2014 and served time in prison. He was released in 2017, but remained a controversial figure. It is possible that Hughes, who was married to Harris for over six decades, may have struggled with her husband’s fall from grace.

What Happens Now?

It is not clear what will happen to Harris’ estate, or if Hughes will be involved in any legal proceedings relating to his death. The couple did not have any children, and it is not known if Harris had any other heirs or beneficiaries.

It is also unclear what Hughes’ plans are now that she is alone. She is in her 80s, and has spent the majority of her life with Harris. It is possible that she will continue with her own artistic pursuits, or spend time with family and friends.

The Legacy of Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris was a beloved entertainer for many years, known for his music, art, and television appearances. However, his legacy has been tarnished by his criminal convictions and the allegations against him. It is unclear how he will be remembered in the years to come, but his impact on popular culture cannot be denied.

As for Hughes, she will likely continue to live her life in private, away from the public eye. Her relationship with Harris was a long and complex one, and it is understandable that she might need time to process his death in her own way.

