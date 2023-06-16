Wife and lover allegedly strangle and bury husband in Muzaffarnagar

Sagar Ahmed – keyword: murder of Sagar Ahmed : Woman and lover strangle husband, bury body in toilet pit

A 30-year-old man named Sagar Ahmed was allegedly strangled to death by his wife and her lover, and his body was buried in a seven-feet deep toilet pit in their home in Muzaffarnagar district. The victim’s body was discovered almost 10 days after the murder had taken place. The accused woman, Ashiya, had filed a missing complaint for her husband on June 7, but during the investigation, it was revealed that she was in a relationship with Sagar’s stepbrother, Suhail Ahmed. Both Ashiya and Suhail have been arrested for the murder. The police, along with a magistrate, excavated the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. The woman continued to reside in the same house where the murder had taken place.

News Source : The Statesman

