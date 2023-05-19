Wife of Brookville’s C&O Deli and Seafood owner, Trevor Peterson, reports him as missing.

Trevor Peterson, Owner of C&O Deli and Seafood, Reported Missing by Wife

Trevor Peterson, the owner of C&O Deli and Seafood in Brookville, has been reported missing by his wife. Peterson, who is 45 years old, was last seen leaving his restaurant on Monday evening around 8:30 pm.

The Search for Trevor Peterson

According to his wife, Peterson never returned home after leaving the restaurant on Monday. She became concerned when he did not answer his phone or respond to text messages, and contacted the police on Tuesday morning.

The local police department has launched a search for Peterson, and are currently investigating his disappearance. They have interviewed his family, friends, and employees, and have also searched his home and the restaurant for any clues or evidence.

The police have also appealed to the public for any information or sightings of Peterson. They have released a description of him, along with a photo, and have urged anyone who may have seen him or his car to come forward.

C&O Deli and Seafood

C&O Deli and Seafood is a popular restaurant in Brookville, known for its delicious seafood dishes and friendly atmosphere. Peterson has owned and operated the restaurant for the past 10 years, and has built up a loyal customer base.

His disappearance has come as a shock to his staff and customers, who have expressed their concern and support on social media. Many have shared photos and memories of Peterson, and have offered their prayers and thoughts to his family.

Trevor Peterson’s Family

Peterson is married with two children, and is described as a devoted husband and father. His family has issued a statement asking for privacy during this difficult time, and have thanked the police and community for their efforts in finding him.

They have also appealed to anyone who may have information about his whereabouts to come forward, and have offered a reward for any information that leads to his safe return.

The Community’s Response

The disappearance of Trevor Peterson has sparked a wave of concern and support in the Brookville community. Many local residents have shared their thoughts and prayers on social media, and have offered to help with the search in any way they can.

Several local businesses have also shown their support by offering to donate a portion of their sales to the search efforts, or by organizing fundraisers or vigils for Peterson and his family.

Conclusion

The disappearance of Trevor Peterson has left the Brookville community in shock and disbelief. His family, friends, and customers are all hoping for his safe return, and are doing everything they can to support the search efforts.

The police are continuing their investigation, and are urging anyone with information to come forward. They have also assured the public that they are doing everything possible to find Peterson, and are determined to bring him home to his family.

1. Trevor Peterson Brookville

2. C&O Deli and Seafood

3. Trevor Peterson missing

4. Trevor Peterson owner

5. Trevor Peterson wife