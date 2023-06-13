Wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia killed in road accident, suspect arrested

Madhu Lilothia – focus keyword : Wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia killed in car accident, suspect arrested

Madhu Lilothia, wife of former Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia, was killed in a car accident in Delhi on Monday. The incident occurred in the Kashmere Gate area when an SUV allegedly hit her car. The driver of the SUV, identified as Zainul from Seelampur, fled the scene but was later arrested and charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence. Madhu Lilothia was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 and 304 and are investigating the matter.

News Source : ANI

Rajesh Lilothia Delhi road accident Congress leader Bereavement Tragic loss