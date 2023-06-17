Wife of Ilkhom Shodiev, Amazon Driver Fatally Shot on I-5, Shares Heartbreaking Tribute





Ilkhom Shodiev Obituary

Ilkhom Shodiev, a beloved Amazon driver, was tragically shot and killed on I-5 while on his delivery route on June 7th, 2021. He was only 27 years old.

Ilkhom was born on November 18th, 1993 in Uzbekistan. He immigrated to the United States in 2016 with big dreams of providing for his family and building a better life. He was a dedicated husband and father to his wife and two young children, whom he loved dearly.

Ilkhom had been working for Amazon for several years and was known by his colleagues and customers for his exceptional work ethic, kind heart, and infectious smile. He was a hard worker who took great pride in his job and always went above and beyond to ensure his deliveries were made on time and with care.

His tragic death has left his family and friends devastated. In a statement to the press, his wife shared, “Ilkhom was the love of my life and the best father to our children. He worked so hard to provide for us and make our dreams come true. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him.”

Ilkhom’s death is a senseless tragedy that has shaken the Amazon community and beyond. His memory will live on through the love and admiration of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Ilkhom.





